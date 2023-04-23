Death – Obituary News : Buffalo Music Hall of Fame Mourns April Stevens’ Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame and music lovers everywhere are mourning the loss of April Stevens. The beloved musician passed away, leaving behind a legacy of beautiful music that touched the lives of many. Her passion for music was evident in her impressive career, which spanned several decades. Despite her passing, her melodies and lyrics will live on and continue to inspire generations to come.

Remembering April Stevens: A Musical Icon

Early Career

April Stevens began her musical career at the age of 22, recording her first song with RCA Victor. Her rendition of Cole Porter’s “I’m in Love Again” quickly became a hit, peaking at No. 6 on the pop charts in 1951. Her subsequent singles “Gimme a Little Kiss, Will Ya, Huh?” and “And So to Sleep Again” also found success on the charts.

A Controversial Comeback

After a brief hiatus, Stevens made a comeback on the American charts in 1959 with the provocative song “Teach Me Tiger,” which received limited radio airplay due to its sexual innuendo. Despite this, the song still managed to peak at No. 86 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has since been featured in various movies and television shows.

Award-Winning Success

In 1963, Stevens and her brother Nino Tempo recorded a rendition of the classic song “Deep Purple,” which became a top-charting hit and won the Grammy Award for Best Rock and Roll Recording. The duo’s follow-up single “Whispering” also found success on the charts, peaking at No. 11 on the Hot 100 singles chart.

Continued Success

The duo’s success continued in 1966 with the release of “All Strung Out,” which debuted at No. 26 on the American Hot 100. Stevens released a solo single in 1967 featuring the songs “Wanting You” and “Falling in Love Again,” with the former becoming a Northern soul classic.

Legacy and Autobiography

In 1973, the duo’s rendition of “(Where Do I Begin?) Love Story” became a hit in the Netherlands, peaking at No. 5 on the charts. In her autobiography Teach Me Tiger, published in 2013, Stevens revealed that she had lied about her age and was actually born in 1929, rather than the originally claimed 1938. Despite this discrepancy, her legacy as a talented musician and icon of the music industry remains.

Buffalo Music Hall of Fame Mourns Stevens’ Passing

April Stevens passed away on April 21, 2021, and her death has been mourned by many. The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame, of which Stevens was an inductee, released a statement expressing their condolences and recognizing her contributions to the music industry.