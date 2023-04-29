Death – Obituary News : Bulgarian Tennis Player’s Death Due to Illness

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Elena Pampoulova: Remembering the Bulgarian Tennis Player

The tennis world is mourning the loss of former Bulgarian tennis player, Elena Pampoulova, who passed away on April 19, 2023, at the age of 50. Pampoulova’s achievements in the sport have made her a respected figure, and her death has left her fans and colleagues in shock.

Early Life and Tennis Career

Elena Pampoulova was born on May 17, 1972, in Sofia, Bulgaria, and had tennis in her blood. Her mother, Lubka Radkova, was a Bulgarian player who served as her first tennis coach, while her father, Emilian Pampoulov, was also involved in the professional tennis scene.

Pampoulova’s professional tennis career spanned from 1988 to 2001, during which she achieved notable rankings, including a career-high singles ranking of world No. 62 and a career-best doubles ranking of No. 38, both achieved in September 1996. She won one singles title and three WTA doubles titles, and she performed commendably at Grand Slam events, reaching the third round at the US Open in 1997 and Wimbledon in 1999.

Condolences from the Tennis World

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) expressed its deepest condolences and joined in mourning the loss of Elena Pampoulova. The WTA family sent their heartfelt sympathies to all of Elena Pampoulova’s loved ones during this difficult time.

Following the announcement of her passing, the internet was filled with sympathies from the tennis world and her sincere fans. The Bulgarian Tennis Federation announced the sad news, and while the death cause and funeral details have not been disclosed, several websites are reporting that Pampoulova died of illness.

Remembering Elena Pampoulova

Elena Pampoulova is survived by her husband, Christian Bergomi, and their 15-year-old son, Alex, an accomplished junior tennis player. Those who knew Elena remember her as a determined and hardworking athlete, deeply passionate about tennis. She had a strong love for the sport and was known for her great personality.

Miriam Schropp-Kende, a former player from Germany, described Elena as someone with immense ambition and dedication to the game.

Elena Pampoulova’s passing has left a void in the tennis community, and her legacy will forever be remembered. She was a talented player who achieved significant success in her career, and her love for the sport was evident to all who knew her. The tennis world mourns the loss of a true champion.