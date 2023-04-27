Death – Obituary News : Bus Crash: 14 Dead After Zebra Kiss Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The death toll from the Zebra Kiss bus accident has now increased to 14, according to Pindula News.

Zimbabwe Republic Police Confirm 14 Dead in Zebra Kiss Bus Accident

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) issued a statement on their Twitter page confirming 14 fatalities in a single-vehicle accident that occurred along the Mutare-Masvingo road on Tuesday night. The accident involved a Zebra Kiss bus that was travelling towards Mutare. The police reported that the bus veered off the road and landed on its left side at approximately 11 PM. The deceased included passengers and the bus driver. One passenger, Cephas Muringani, aged 46, passed away at Howard Mission Hospital where he was admitted.

Eyewitnesses reported that the bus driver lost control while negotiating a curve near Mutare Teachers College. The ZRP speculated that the driver may have been attempting to avoid a collision with a truck on the road. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

This tragic incident follows another earlier this year which resulted in the death of one person and injuries to many others. In that case, the Zebra Kiss bus driver was sentenced to two years in prison for reckless driving.

Road accidents are a persistent problem in Zimbabwe, with several contributing factors such as inadequate maintenance, reckless driving, overloading, driver fatigue, and speeding. There is also a lack of sufficient driver training, and poor road conditions.

To help reduce the frequency and severity of road accidents, it is essential to put in place strict measures to improve bus maintenance standards, train drivers on how to operate vehicles safely, and enhance road infrastructure. The government, bus operators, and regulatory agencies must work together to minimize the risk to passengers and other road users.

This tragic accident has highlighted the need for more stringent measures to be put in place to curb road accidents in Zimbabwe. The situation demands the collective efforts of all stakeholders to address the issue comprehensively. The Zimbabwe government should take the lead in providing the necessary resources and support to improve road safety. It is essential to prioritize the safety of passengers and other road users to save lives and prevent injuries.