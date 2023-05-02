Death – Obituary News : Bus driver crushed by own vehicle while assisting colleague

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Incident: Buzău Municipality Driver Crushed to Death Between Two Buses

In a heart-wrenching incident that occurred on Monday morning, a driver from the municipality of Buzău met with a fatal accident. The incident took place in the yard of the bus depot, just a few minutes before he was scheduled to leave for his race. The incident left everyone in shock and mourning.

The Details of the Incident

According to reports, the driver had gotten down from his bus to help a colleague with some work. However, he failed to secure his own vehicle properly. As a result, the bus started moving on its own, and the driver was caught between his bus and another one.

The impact of the collision was so intense that the driver suffered severe injuries, and he succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The incident left his colleagues and family members devastated.

Reactions to the Tragic Incident

The tragic incident has left everyone in a state of shock and disbelief. The colleagues of the deceased driver are mourning his loss and remembering him as a kind-hearted and hardworking person.

The municipality of Buzău has expressed their condolences and promised to provide all necessary support to the family of the deceased. The incident has also sparked a debate on the safety measures that need to be implemented in bus depots to prevent such accidents from happening in the future.

Conclusion

The death of the driver from the municipality of Buzău is a tragic incident that has left everyone in shock and sorrow. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of following safety protocols and taking all necessary measures to prevent such accidents from occurring. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and colleagues of the deceased driver during this difficult time.

