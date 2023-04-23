Death – Obituary News : Caitlyn Jenner saddened by mother’s passing at 96

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Caitlyn Jenner is saddened by the passing of her mother, who died at the age of 96. Jenner expressed her heartbreak over the loss.

Caitlyn Jenner Mourns Death of Mother

Reality TV star and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner has announced the passing of her mother, Esther Jenner, at the age of 96. Caitlyn shared the news on her Instagram account, accompanied by a photograph of her mother with a bundle of birthday balloons. In the post, she expressed her heartbreak at the loss of the only person who had loved her unconditionally throughout her life. Caitlyn described her mother as having lived a full life, having been just weeks shy of her 97th birthday.

Caitlyn Jenner’s Life as a Transgender Woman

Caitlyn Jenner documented her life as a transgender woman on the reality TV series I Am Cait, which featured her mother as a regular cast member. The show followed Caitlyn’s journey to self-discovery and her experiences adjusting to her new identity as a trans woman. Caitlyn came out publicly in 2015 during an interview with US TV journalist Diane Sawyer. She officially changed her name from Bruce to Caitlyn three months later, following a cover story in Vanity Fair.

Caitlyn’s Political Career

In 2019, Caitlyn Jenner appeared on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! She later ran in the 2021 California gubernatorial recall election as a Republican Party member, but failed to gain significant support. In March of last year, Caitlyn joined Fox News as a contributor, providing commentary and analysis across the channel and its various platforms.

Caitlyn’s Family Life

Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner are the parents of media personalities turned models Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The family rose to fame through the reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which also featured Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian. Caitlyn has been married twice, to Chrystie Scott and Linda Thompson, and has four children: Burt, Cassandra, Brandon, and Brody.

Remembering Esther Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner’s heartfelt tribute to her mother highlights the unique bond between mother and child. Losing a mother is always a difficult experience, but it is especially poignant when the mother has played such an important role throughout the child’s life. Esther Jenner’s legacy will live on in the memories of her family and friends.