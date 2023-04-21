Death – Obituary News : Caitlyn Jenner’s Mom Esther Dies at 96

Heartbreaking News

Caitlyn Jenner, the reality star and sports champion, announced on Instagram the sad news of her mother’s death on Thursday morning. According to Caitlyn, Esther Jenner, who was 96 years old at the time of her passing, died peacefully. Esther had been an important part of Caitlyn’s life and was the only person who had loved her all her life, which made losing her mother even harder to bear.

Celebrating a Life Well-lived

Even though Caitlyn was ‘heartbroken,’ she took the time to celebrate her mother’s life. Her post included a beautiful photo of Esther on her 95th birthday, which served as a reminder of the happy memories they shared. Caitlyn also wrote that her mother had lived a full life and was only a few weeks shy of turning 97. In her tribute to Esther, Caitlyn expressed her love for her beloved mother and said, ‘Love you mom.’

An Important Part of Caitlyn’s Journey

Esther Jenner was an integral part of Caitlyn’s life and was a vocal supporter of her transition. She had two children, Caitlyn and her younger brother Burt, who passed away in a vehicular accident shortly after Caitlyn’s Olympic triumph in 1976. She was also a proud grandmother to Caitlyn’s two daughters with Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and four more grandchildren: Burt, Cassandra, Brandon, and Brody, whom Caitlyn welcomed from prior marriages. Additionally, she had nine great-grandchildren, including Kylie’s two children, Stormi and Aire.

From Keeping Up with the Kardashians to I Am Cait

Esther made appearances on the famous reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which featured Caitlyn’s marriage to Kris Jenner. While she didn’t like the whole affair, she was proud of Caitlyn and her achievements. She was one of the first people to speak out about Caitlyn’s transition, telling RadarOnline that she had never been more proud of her. Caitlyn also had her own reality show I Am Cait in which Esther co-starred; it aired from 2015 to 2016 and chronicled Caitlyn’s transition.

A Fond Farewell

With Esther Jenner’s passing, Caitlyn and her family pay tribute to a much-loved matriarch who was an essential part of their journey. Esther’s life was a beautiful tapestry of happy memories, love, and support. In this time of sorrow, Caitlyn and her family fondly remember Esther’s life, which will undoubtedly continue to inspire and motivate them.