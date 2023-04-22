Death – Obituary News : Caitlyn Jenner’s Mother Esther Dies at 96.

At the age of 96, Esther Jenner, who was the mother of Caitlyn Jenner, passed away.

Esther Jenner, aged 96, the mother of Caitlyn Jenner, passed away peacefully on Thursday, according to an announcement Caitlyn made on Instagram on Friday morning. The announcement was met with condolences and support from fans and followers.

Esther, who was only a few weeks shy of turning 97, had made occasional appearances on the family reality shows and publicly supported Caitlyn in 2015 when she transitioned. During an appearance on ‘I am Cait,’ Esther expressed her unwavering support for Caitlyn’s transition and referred to her as her daughter.

Esther continued to show her unwavering support for Caitlyn in an interview with the New York Daily News, where she talked about using the correct pronouns with Caitlyn’s transitioning. She expressed that she loved Caitlyn dearly and that it didn’t matter whether Caitlyn dressed like a male or female, emphasizing her desire for Caitlyn to be happy.

Esther, who gave birth to Caitlyn in 1949 in Mount Kisco, New York, was pre-deceased by her husband, William Bruce Jenner, who passed away in 2000, and son Burt Jenner, who died in 1976. Esther is survived by her daughters Pam Mettler and Lisa Jenner, as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Caitlyn Jenner expressed her grief over the loss of her mother on Instagram, stating that losing a mother is a unique experience as they are the only people that have loved us our entire lives. Caitlyn went on to express how much she would miss her mother and how she lived a full life.

Condolences Pour In

The announcement of Esther Jenner’s passing received a tremendous amount of emotional support and condolences in the comments section of Caitlyn Jenner’s Instagram post. Fans of the Kardashian/Jenner clan offered their support and expressed their sympathy at this difficult time.

"She was such a firecracker. So sad to hear of her passing. The people who knew her here in the valley will miss her," wrote @shonda619.

"I'm very sorry for your loss, @caitlynjenner. I'm sure she was very proud of you," wrote @elizasumtyme.

"She loved you for you! rest in peace mama jenner!," said @foreverbyenrico.

