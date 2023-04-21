Death – Obituary News : Caitlyn Jenner’s Mother Passes Away at 96

At the age of 96, Caitlyn Jenner’s mother has passed away.

Caitlyn Jenner’s Mother, Esther Jenner, Passes Away at 96

Esther Jenner, the mother of Caitlyn Jenner, has passed away at the age of 96. Caitlyn Jenner is a former Olympic gold medalist decathlete and reality TV star known for her appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and I Am Cait.

Announcement of Esther Jenner’s Death

Caitlyn Jenner announced the sad news of her mother’s passing on Friday through a heartfelt Instagram post. The post included a touching picture of Caitlyn with her mother and a caption where she expressed her deep sadness at losing her mother, who had been the only person who had loved Caitlyn throughout her entire life. She signed off the post with a message of love to her mother, saying that she had lived a long and full life, and that Caitlyn would miss her terribly.

Esther Jenner’s Relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner Family

Esther Jenner was married to William Bruce Jenner, an arborist originally from New Brunswick, Canada, with whom she had Caitlyn. The couple was also parents to a son named Burt Jenner. Esther was stepmother to William’s children from his previous marriage, including Brody Jenner and Brandon Jenner.

Esther and her daughter Caitlyn were very close, and Esther had a warm relationship with the wider Kardashian-Jenner family. She spoke to her daughter every day and was said to be very supportive of Caitlyn’s transition. Despite not being a fan of the Kardashian show, Esther was very close to her granddaughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and loved them deeply. She also felt close to her four step-grandchildren, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Robert Kardashian, and considered them her own.

Esther Jenner’s Legacy

Esther Jenner left behind a legacy of love and support for her family. She had a warm and loving relationship with her daughter Caitlyn, and her family members all adored her deeply. Her passing is a great loss to the Kardashian-Jenner family and all who loved her.

Rest in Peace, Esther Jenner.