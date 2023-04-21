Death – Obituary News : Caitlyn Jenner’s Mother Passes Away: Will Be Greatly Missed

Esther Jenner Passes Away at 96

The world is mourning the loss of Esther Jenner, mother of Caitlyn Jenner, who passed away peacefully on Thursday morning. She was just a few weeks shy of her 97th birthday. Caitlyn announced the sad news on her Instagram account on Friday, expressing her heartbreak and love for her mother. Esther had lived a full life, and her death will undoubtedly be felt by all those who knew and loved her, especially her daughter Caitlyn and granddaughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

A Full Life Indeed

Esther was a beloved member of her family and community, and her loss will be felt deeply. Her passing is a reminder that no matter how long someone is with us, their presence and love will always be cherished. In an October 2022 interview with the US Sun, Esther spoke about her close relationship with Caitlyn, saying that they spoke three or four times a week. It’s clear that they shared a special bond, and Esther’s death will undoubtedly leave a significant void in Caitlyn’s life.

Heartbreaking Loss

Caitlyn shared fond memories of her mother on Instagram, posting three heartwarming pictures of Esther in happier times. One was taken at her 95th birthday party, with Caitlyn smiling right alongside, and the other two were sweet snaps of the beloved nonagenarian smiling and having fun for the camera with family around. In her emotional message, Caitlyn expressed her heartbreak and love for her mother, who was the only person that had loved her her entire life. Losing a parent is never easy, and the pain is compounded when that parent was as loved and cherished as Esther.

Offering Condolences

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Caitlyn, Kendall, Kylie, and all of Esther’s extended family, friends, and loved ones. Esther was a remarkable woman who touched the hearts of many, and her legacy will live on through her family and all those who were lucky enough to know her.