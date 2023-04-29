Death – Obituary News : “Cal State San Bernardino Student Dies in Tragic Car Crash”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A student from Cal State San Bernardino has been identified as one of the two individuals who lost their lives in a tragic car accident.

Matthew Ortega Obituary – Cal State San Bernardino Student Identified Among 2 Killed in Tragic Car Accident

The sudden death of 23-year-old Matthew Ortega has left family, friends, and the Cal State San Bernardino community in mourning. Matthew, along with his friend Molly, passed away in a tragic car accident on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be released.

Matthew was a vibrant young man with a contagious smile that could light up a room. He was a student at Cal State San Bernardino, where he was studying Public Health and was expecting to graduate in December. He was also the second of six children. Matthew’s free-spirited nature made him a joy to be around. He had a natural ability to connect with people and make them feel seen and welcomed. He was always encouraging, kind, loving, and generous with his time. Matthew had a heart of gold, and he was never afraid to wear it on his sleeve.

The sudden loss of Matthew has left many in shock and grieving. His family and friends are devastated by the news, and words seem inadequate to express their pain. However, they are finding comfort in the outpouring of love and support from the community.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Matthew’s funeral expenses. The page describes him as a “promising being” and asks for donations to help give him the send-off he deserves. The Cal State San Bernardino community has also come together to honor Matthew’s memory. A candlelight vigil was held in his honor, where friends and acquaintances shared their fondest memories of him.

Matthew’s death is a reminder of how precious life is and how quickly it can be taken away. It is a tragedy that has left many with a heavy heart, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

In conclusion, we extend our deepest sympathies to Matthew’s family and friends during this difficult time. We hope that they find comfort in the memories they shared with him and the love and support of the community. Rest in peace, Matthew.