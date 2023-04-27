Death – Obituary News : Canadian Actor Saint Von Colucci’s Death Not Linked to 12 Plastic Surgeries

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Saint Von Colucci, a Canadian actor, did not pass away due to undergoing 12 plastic surgeries.

The Saint Von Colucci Death Hoax: A Tale of Online Deception and Media Manipulation

The Initial Reports

A shocking news story spread across the internet on Sunday, claiming that a Canadian actor named Saint Von Colucci had died in a South Korean hospital after undergoing 12 cosmetic surgeries to look like Jimin from BTS. The story was first published by The Daily Mail, a tabloid newspaper known for sensationalism and accuracy issues. The article quoted a supposed publicist for Saint, who provided details of the surgeries and the TV drama project that allegedly motivated them. TMZ, another gossip website, also picked up the story and amplified it to millions of readers.

The Skeptical Reactions

As soon as the news broke, many fans of BTS and K-dramas expressed doubts about the authenticity of the reports. They pointed out that there was no evidence of Saint Von Colucci’s existence or acting credits outside of the death hoax. They also questioned the plausibility and ethics of someone undergoing so many surgeries for a role, especially when the real Jimin had not endorsed or approved such a portrayal. Some observers noted that the publicist quoted by The Daily Mail had a suspiciously generic name and a lack of online presence, suggesting that the source might be fake or paid.

The Investigation and the Revelation

Within a day, more reputable media outlets started to investigate the Saint Von Colucci story and found no corroborating evidence. The Canadian Press, a national news agency, confirmed with the government and the police that there was no record of a person named Saint Von Colucci in Canada. The Korea Herald, an English-language newspaper based in Seoul, contacted the hospital mentioned in the original reports and learned that no patient matching Saint’s description had been admitted or treated there. The paper also reached out to the production company behind “Pretty Lies” and was told that there was no such drama in development or casting.

Eventually, The Daily Mail and TMZ updated their articles with corrections and apologies, admitting that they had fallen for a hoax and pledging to investigate how they got the false information. The publicist who claimed to represent Saint Von Colucci also vanished from social media and refused to answer any questions.

The Lessons Learned

The Saint Von Colucci death hoax is a cautionary tale about the dangers of trusting unverified sources and spreading unconfirmed rumors. It shows how easily fake news can go viral and manipulate people’s emotions and beliefs. It also exposes the flaws of some media outlets that prioritize clicks and sensationalism over accuracy and ethics. While no harm was done to any real person in this case, the incident highlights the potential harm that hoaxes and scams can cause, especially in the age of social media and online anonymity. Therefore, it is crucial for everyone to verify the sources and facts of any news story before sharing or reacting to it.