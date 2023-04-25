Death – Obituary News : Canadian actor spends $220k to resemble BTS Jimin; dies after multiple cosmetic surgeries

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A dozen cosmetic surgeries costing $220,000 were not enough for Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci to achieve his desired resemblance to BTS star Jimin. Unfortunately, Colucci passed away as a result.

Canadian Actor Saint Von Colucci Passes Away After Spending $220,000 on Plastic Surgeries to Resemble BTS Star Jimin

A 22-year-old Canadian actor, Saint Von Colucci, has died after undergoing twelve cosmetic surgeries, totaling $220,000, to resemble BTS’s KPOP star, Jimin. Von Colucci passed away in a South Korean hospital after experiencing complications from a risky surgery that removed the jaw implants he had put in last November. The actor moved from Canada to South Korea in 2019 to pursue a career in entertainment and had undergone various plastic surgeries over the last year, including jaw surgery, implants, a facelift, a nose job, an eye lift, an eyebrow lift, a lip reduction, and several other minor surgeries.

Tragic End to a Dream The death of Saint Von Colucci, resulting from his desire to emulate the look of his favorite BTS star, shines a light on the problems associated with body dysmorphia, particularly with facial features. According to his publicist, Eric Blake, Von Colucci was “very insecure” about his looks, particularly his “very square jawline and chin,” which he believed was “too wide.” Blake explained that his client wanted a “V-shape,” something commonly associated with many Asians, hence the various surgeries to alter his face shape to resemble Jimin’s. Unfortunately, this obsession proved fatal as Von Colucci passed away after experiencing post-surgery complications.

Risky Surgeries and Infection Complications The surgery to remove the jaw implants ended up becoming too risky for Von Colucci, who knew the dangers associated with such medical procedures. After undergoing the surgery, he developed an infection, and his condition deteriorated quickly, requiring him to be intubated hours before passing away. Eric Blake says that Von Colucci was aware of the risks associated with the surgery that “reshapes your natural jaw and puts implants in them,” yet he still wanted to go through with it. His publicist believes that although Von Colucci was aware of the risks and possible complications, he hoped the surgery would help him achieve the perfect ‘Jimin’ look he so desperately wanted.

The Dangers of Body Dysmorphia and Plastic Surgery Von Colucci’s death shows the dangerous consequences of body dysmorphia, which drives many people to seek out drastic changes to their appearance, even if it means multiple surgeries, hefty financial costs, and potential health risks. People with the condition, also known as BDD or Body Dysmorphic Disorder, suffer from obsessive and negative thoughts about their appearance, leading some to resort to plastic surgery, while others develop eating disorders or other mental health issues.

Final Thoughts As the world moves towards a more accepting and inclusive society, it’s essential to remember that physical beauty is subjective and relative. It’s often the case that the features people view as flaws or imperfections are what make them unique and beautiful. And despite the lure of plastic surgery, it’s crucial to weigh the potential health risks and complications against the desire for a specific appearance. Body dysmorphia is a real condition that affects many people, and therapy and support are crucial in managing its symptoms.