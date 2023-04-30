Death – Obituary News : Canadian actor’s Jimin transformation surgery hoax

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The claim that a Canadian actor passed away as a result of undergoing several cosmetic surgeries to resemble Jimin is fabricated.

“Fake news alert: Hoax about Canadian actor and BTS member debunked”

Introduction

A recent story about a Canadian actor named Saint Von Colucci who allegedly died after undergoing 12 surgeries to look like BTS member Jimin has been revealed to be a hoax. The supposed images of Colucci, which circulated widely on social media and some news outlets, were generated by AI technology and did not show a real person. The incident highlights the dangers of fake news and the need for critical thinking and fact-checking.

The fake story

According to the original story, Saint Von Colucci was a 28-year-old actor from Toronto who was obsessed with the K-pop group BTS and especially with Jimin, one of its members. Colucci reportedly underwent a series of cosmetic surgeries to resemble Jimin, including eye and nose reshaping, jawline reduction, and skin whitening. However, the surgeries allegedly caused complications that led to Colucci’s death on November 30, 2021.

The story was accompanied by several images that showed a person with a striking resemblance to Jimin, including his hairstyle, clothing, and facial features. The images were shared on various social media platforms, including Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, and sparked a wave of reactions and condolences from fans of BTS and K-pop in general.

The truth behind the hoax

However, the story turned out to be entirely false, as confirmed by several sources, including the official BTS agency, Big Hit Music, and the Canadian media. The images of Saint Von Colucci were not photographs of a real person but rather AI-generated images that used Colucci’s name and a fabricated backstory. The technology used to create the images is called Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) and involves training neural networks to generate realistic images based on existing data sets.

The creators of the hoax have not been identified yet, but it is suspected that they were motivated by the desire to attract attention and generate clicks or likes on social media. The incident shows how easy it is to manipulate digital media and deceive people with fabricated stories and images. It also highlights the importance of verifying sources and information before sharing them online.

The impact of the hoax

The fake news about Saint Von Colucci and Jimin has caused confusion and distress among many fans of BTS and K-pop. Some people believed the story and expressed their condolences and sympathy, while others were skeptical or even critical of the supposed obsession and surgeries. The incident has also raised questions about the ethics and safety of cosmetic surgery and the cultural impact of K-pop on young people.

However, some fans and observers have also pointed out that the hoax reflects a deeper issue of identity and representation in the K-pop industry and beyond. Many fans of BTS and other K-pop groups feel a strong emotional connection to their idols and may seek to emulate their looks, style, or behavior. This phenomenon has been called “stan culture” and has been criticized by some as unhealthy or even dangerous.

Conclusion

The hoax about Saint Von Colucci and BTS member Jimin has been exposed as a fake story based on AI-generated images. While the incident has caused confusion and concern among some fans, it also highlights the risks and challenges of digital media and the need for critical thinking and fact-checking. As the K-pop industry and its global influence continue to grow, it is important to address the complex issues of identity, representation, and fandom that arise from it.