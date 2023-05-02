Death – Obituary News : Canadian Folk Icon Gordon Lightfoot Passes at 84

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Canadian Folk-Rock Icon Gordon Lightfoot Passes Away at 84

Gordon Lightfoot, the renowned Canadian singer-songwriter, has passed away at the age of 84 due to natural causes, according to his publicist. Lightfoot, who was born in a small town in Ontario, first gained recognition in Toronto’s coffeehouse scene where he impressed folk music icons Ian and Sylvia. He achieved international fame in 1971 with his hit song “If You Could Read My Mind”.

A Legacy of Loss, Longing and Nostalgia

Robert Everett Green, a former Toronto Globe and Mail music critic, believes that Lightfoot’s most famous song, “If You Could Read My Mind”, encapsulates the singer’s favorite themes of loss, longing, and nostalgia. Despite being a song about inarticulateness, Lightfoot manages to connect with his audience through his vulnerability.

A Rugged Hinterlands Look and a Roiling Personal Life

Lightfoot’s voice was raspy and regretful, perfectly complementing his rugged hinterlands look. However, behind the hearty facade lay a roiling personal life. In a 1983 NPR interview, Lightfoot spoke about his struggle with alcoholism and how it affected his credibility and decision-making process. Many of his songs about Canadian wildlife, streets, and weather doubled as cultural elegies, such as his 1976 hit “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald”, a retelling of a real-life maritime disaster.

A Consistent Wistful Balladeer

While Lightfoot may not have displayed the range or inventiveness of his contemporaries, such as Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell, his consistent wistful ballads reassured his fans. Everett Green notes that Lightfoot’s best songs, such as “Early Morning Rain”, described a fading world. The lyrics, “You can’t jump a jet plane like you can a freight train”, resonate with the shrinking of spaces and the invasion of the hinterland that was once one of Canada’s strengths. Lightfoot wrote over 400 songs about what he loved and missed.

