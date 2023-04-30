Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of death of Canadian guitarist Tim Bachman? Could you explain it without including any reference to fox?

Canadian guitarist Tim Bachman, co-founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive (BTO), passed away on April 28, 2023, at the age of 71. His son, Ryder Bachman, announced the news on Facebook. Tim Bachman underwent quadruple bypass surgery in 2008 after suffering a heart attack. His cause of death has not been disclosed yet. Bachman was known for his work with BTO and Brave Belt, and he wrote or co-wrote several songs for the bands. He left BTO in 1974 but rejoined for a reunion album and tours in 1984. Tributes have poured in for Bachman, with fans and friends expressing their condolences to his family. Bachman’s death comes just three months after his brother Robbie’s passing.