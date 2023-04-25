Death – Obituary News : Canadian-Pakistani Writer Tarek Fatah Dies at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of death of Tarek Fatah, the Pakistani-Canadian writer who passed away at the age of 73?

Renowned Journalist Tarek Fatah Passes Away at 73 Due to Cancer

The news of the passing of Pakistan-born Canadian columnist and renowned television personality Tarek Fatah has left the world saddened and shocked. Tarek Fatah was born in Karachi, Pakistan on November 20, 1949. He relocated to Canada in the early 1980s and served as a political activist, television host and journalist. He was known for his progressive views on Islam, his fiery stance on Pakistan, and his support for LGBT rights and a separation of religion from state.

Tarek Fatah was also an accomplished author, having written books such as The Jew is Not My Enemy: Unveiling the Myths That Fuel Muslim Anti-Semitism and Chasing a Mirage: The Tragic Illusion of an Islamic State. He was a remarkable personality, who achieved huge respect due to his best work.

Tarek Fatah took his last breath on Monday, April 24, 2023, at the age of 73 due to a long battle with cancer. His daughter, Natasha Fatah, confirmed his demise on Twitter, and since then, people have been pouring in their condolences and paying tributes to the renowned journalist on social media platforms.

It is a very painful and heartbreaking news for his family as they lost their beloved person. May Tarek’s soul rest in peace.

Conclusion

Tarek Fatah was an exceptional personality whose loss has been felt deeply by many. His progressive views, advocacy for individual freedom, and vocal stance against fundamentalism have left an indelible mark on the world. We pay our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones on this immense loss.