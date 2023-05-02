Death – Obituary News : Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84

Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has passed away at the age of 84. The news was confirmed through a statement on his official Facebook page. He died at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto on May 1, 2023, at 7.30 pm. Lightfoot will be remembered for his classic songs such as \”If You Could Read My Mind\”, \”Sundown\”, \”The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald\”, \”Carefree Highway\” and \”Early Morning Rain\”. Over the span of his career, he won 16 Juno Awards, Canada’s awards for outstanding achievements in music, including top male vocalist, top folk singer, and composer of the year.

Tributes pour in for the late singer

Many fans, friends, and fellow musicians paid tribute to Lightfoot on social media. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described him as \”one of our greatest singer-songwriters\” who captured Canada’s spirit in his music and helped shape Canada’s soundscape. Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield also paid his respects, stating that Lightfoot’s \”poetry and melodies are an eternal inspiration.\”

Other notable personalities who paid tribute to Lightfoot include Stephen King, Brian Wilson, Lake Superior and George Stroumboulopoulos. King referred to Lightfoot as a \”great songwriter and a wonderful performer\”, while Wilson posted a picture of Lightfoot on his Twitter account with the caption \”Rest in peace, Gordon Lightfoot.\” Lake Superior tweeted a photo of a lighthouse with the caption \”Superior sings and your legend lives on, good Captain.\” George Stroumboulopoulos tweeted a picture of Lightfoot and John Prine, saying that they were two of the most brilliant storytellers and that he hoped they were \”conjurers of light and dark\” in the afterlife.

Lightfoot’s legacy lives on

Lightfoot’s impact on Canadian music cannot be understated. He was a trailblazer who inspired countless musicians, and his music continues to be celebrated to this day. In 2020, he released his 21st studio album, Solo, which earned critical acclaim. Lightfoot may be gone, but his legacy lives on through his music, and he will be remembered as a true Canadian icon.

