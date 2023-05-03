Death – Obituary News : Canby, OR Motorcycle Crash Results in Fatality

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Motorbike Accident Claims Life of Canby Resident Cody Hoffman

On March 28, 2021, Cody Hoffman, a beloved member of the Canby, Oregon community, lost his life in a tragic motorbike accident.

The Accident

According to reports by NaijaWide News, the accident occurred on a highway near Canby. Hoffman was driving his motorcycle when he struck another car. Despite the arrival of emergency personnel, Hoffman unfortunately passed away due to his injuries. The other motorist involved in the collision sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The Aftermath

The family of Cody Hoffman has launched a campaign urging Caltrans to install guardrails on the westbound side of the 118 Freeway between Tapo Canyon Road and Sycamore Drive. According to reports, the presence of a guardrail could have potentially prevented Hoffman from going off the road and losing his life. Laurie, Hoffman’s mother, stated, “The question is whether a sound wall would have been effective in stopping him, if one had been present. Definitely.”

Hoffman’s death has deeply impacted the Canby community. According to social media posts, his loved ones are grieving and will deeply miss him.

The Details

Reports indicate that Hoffman’s motorcycle veered off the right side of the road and overturned onto its roof upon re-entering the roadway while he was traveling westbound. Taryn Mehalshick, 36, of Spring Township, was traveling in the right lane and encountered the collision. The vehicle in the left lane, whose driver remains unidentified, was being driven parallel to Mehalshick’s vehicle at the time of the accident.

Conclusion

The tragic loss of Cody Hoffman serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for preventative measures such as guardrails. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Hoffman’s family and friends during this difficult time.

