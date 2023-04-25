Death – Obituary News : “Cancer Still Leading Cause of Death Despite Minimal COVID-19 Deaths”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cancer continues to remain the leading cause of death, irrespective of the relatively lower number of deaths caused by the coronavirus compared to cancer.

Cancer remains the Leading Cause of Death in the Netherlands

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), cancer and cardiovascular disease still remain the top causes of death in the Netherlands. Despite advances in medical technology and research, these two diseases continue to take the lives of thousands of people every year.

Excess Mortality Continues to be a Cause for Concern

Last year was an especially difficult year, with the COVID-19 pandemic reaching the Netherlands and causing widespread disruptions. However, excess mortality remained a concern even before the pandemic hit – with 14,500 people dying more than expected. This figure is even higher than the number of COVID-19 deaths that were officially registered.

Better Preventative Measures and Treatment Options Needed

The increasing number of deaths caused by cancer and cardiovascular disease highlights the need for better preventative measures and treatment options. Governments and healthcare organizations must work together to provide more resources for research and development in this area, as well as improving access to preventative care for all citizens.

Education and Awareness are Key

One of the most effective ways to combat these diseases is through education and awareness campaigns. These initiatives can help to promote healthy lifestyle choices, such as quitting smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, and getting regular exercise. They can also help to reduce the stigma surrounding cancer and cardiovascular disease and encourage people to seek treatment earlier.

Investing in Research and Development

Finally, it is important to invest in research and development to find new and innovative ways to treat cancer and cardiovascular disease. This includes exploring new treatment options and developing new drugs that can target specific types of cancer and heart conditions. By doing so, we can hope to reduce the number of deaths caused by these diseases and improve the quality of life for all patients.

In conclusion, it is clear that cancer and cardiovascular disease continue to be major health concerns in the Netherlands. However, with better preventative measures, increased education and awareness, and more resources for research and development, we can work towards reducing the number of deaths caused by these diseases and improving the overall health of our citizens.