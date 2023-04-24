Death – Obituary News : Candice Coleman’s Death: Cancer Claims News Reporter

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of Candice Coleman’s death? Candice Coleman, a news reporter, fought against cancer but sadly passed away.

<

h1>Candice Coleman passes away after fighting cancer

<

h1>

Who was Candice Coleman?

Candice Coleman was a well-known news reporter who worked for News4JAX for two years. She had previously worked for Channel 4 from 1999 to 2001. After leaving Channel 4, she worked in writing and public relations before returning to news reporting.

Coleman was known for her fearlessness in the face of challenges and obstacles, which she shared on-air with the station. She once even received the keys to a nuclear submarine from its skipper.

What happened to Candice Coleman?

Candice Coleman passed away on Sunday at the age of 52 due to cancer. She had been battling the disease for some time before succumbing to it. Her fiancé, Keith Petrofsky, was by her side when she passed, as were her closest friend, Nesia Campbell, and her son, Logan.

The news of Coleman’s passing was posted on Facebook by one of FOX 35’s reporters, Amy Kaufeldt, who asked everyone to pray for her soul to rest in peace. Her death has left her community, friends, and family devastated.

Tribute to Candice

Candice Coleman was a beloved person who touched the lives of everyone who knew her. Her friends and family have been sharing their memories of her, describing her as a sensitive, caring, and loving person.

Her passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew her, and they have been expressing their love and support for her family during this difficult time.

Obituary

Details of Coleman’s funeral have not been released as of yet. Her passing has left her family, friends, and colleagues heartbroken, and they are struggling to come to terms with their loss.

We extend our sympathies to Coleman’s family and loved ones and hope that they find the strength they need to get through this trying time. May her soul rest in peace.