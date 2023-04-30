Death – Obituary News : “Car and Tractor Trolley Collision on Azamgarh Purvanchal Expressway: 5 Dead, 1 Woman Injured”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Today, there was an accident on the Azamgarh Purvanchal Expressway where a car collided with a tractor trolley resulting in five deaths and one woman injured. This is the latest news in Hindi reported by Newstrack Samachar and Aaj Ki Taja Khabar.

Purvanchal Expressway Accident: Five Dead and One Seriously Injured

Overview

A gruesome road accident occurred on the Purvanchal Expressway in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. The accident resulted in the death of five people, including three women, and left one woman critically injured. The injured woman was rushed to the district hospital in Azamgarh but was later referred to Varanasi for better treatment.

The Accident Details

According to the information available, the accident took place in the Ahraula police station area of Azamgarh. A tractor trolley, which was coming from Lucknow and headed towards Gazipur, collided with a Bolero from behind. The impact of the collision was so severe that the Bolero overturned multiple times, causing the death of the passengers.

The Victims

The deceased include three women and two men. They have been identified as:

Malti Devi, 50

Kavita, 35

Kiran Devi, 30

Shyam Sunder, 55

Rajkumar, 45

The injured woman has been identified as Sunita Devi, 40. She was rushed to the district hospital in Azamgarh but was later referred to Varanasi for better treatment.

The Aftermath

The accident caused a massive traffic jam on the Purvanchal Expressway, and it took the police and rescue teams several hours to clear the road. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination, and the police have registered a case against the tractor driver.

Conclusion

The Purvanchal Expressway accident is a tragic reminder of the importance of road safety. It is essential to follow traffic rules and regulations and drive responsibly to prevent such accidents from occurring. We extend our condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured woman.