Death – Obituary News : Car Driver Flees Control: 12-Year-Old Faces Tragedy

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Control was lost and the vehicle crashed: A sixteen-year-old experienced a terrible mishap.

Tragic Accident in Kochi: Two Teenagers Lose Their Lives

A terrible accident occurred in Ernakulam when a car and a bike collided, resulting in the death of two young boys. The incident happened because the car driver lost control after avoiding a vehicle that had violated road rules and hit the bike carrying the two boys.

The Victims

The deceased have been identified as Ranjith and Adi, both aged 16. They were the sons of Remya and Ramya who live in the newly built apartment complex in the city.

The Cause of the Accident

The accident happened when the car driver tried to avoid hitting another vehicle that had violated traffic rules. The car ended up hitting the bike, causing the tragic accident. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

The Aftermath

The accident has left Remya devastated. Her son, Adi, was a bright student who had a promising future. Remya has been admitted to the hospital due to the severity of her condition.

The incident highlights the importance of following traffic rules and regulations. Failure to do so can result in tragic accidents, leaving families devastated. We urge all drivers to be responsible and cautious on the road.

Conclusion

The accident has left a deep impact on the families of the victims and serves as a reminder of the importance of following traffic rules. Let’s all do our part to make our roads safer for everyone.