Death – Obituary News : “Carolyn Bryant Donham: Bio, Age, Husband, Family & Death”

Carolyn Bryant Donham was a woman who gained notoriety for her involvement in the murder of Emmett Till. She passed away at an undisclosed age, and her cause of death has not been publicly announced. She was married and had a family, but further details about her personal life are not available.

Who was Carolyn Bryant Donham?

Carolyn Bryant Donham was a white woman whose accusations resulted in the brutal torture and murder of Emmett Till, a Black teenager, in 1955. She died at the age of 88, in hospice care, after suffering from cancer.

The Murder of Emmett Till

Emmett Till was visiting his family in Mississippi when he was accused by Donham, who was 21 at the time, of making lewd comments and grabbing her at a grocery store. A few days later, Till was kidnapped at gunpoint by two white men, and evidence indicated that a woman, believed to be Donham, identified Till to them.

The attackers beat Till, dragged him to a river, and shot him in the head. They used barbed wire to tie his body to a large metal fan before dumping both in the river. Till’s disfigured corpse was found days later.

Mamie Till Mobley, Till’s mother, decided to leave her son’s casket open during his funeral in Chicago to “let the world see what they did to my boy.” Mobley’s decision triggered nationwide outrage, fueling protests for civil rights reform.

The Trial and Confession

A 1955 arrest warrant charged Donham, along with her husband Roy Bryant and her brother-in-law JW Milam, with Till’s abduction. However, the county sheriff did not want to “bother” Donham since she had two young children to care for, and he also claimed she could not be located for arrest.

Bryant and Milam were tried for murder but acquitted by an all-white jury. Months later, in a magazine interview, they confessed to killing Till. Both have since died.

Donham’s Unpublished Memoir

In an unpublished memoir by Donham, reviewed by the Associated Press, she claimed she had not known what would happen to Till. She also revealed that two men from the sheriff’s office drove Donham and her sister-in-law to the prison for a relaxed visit outside the cells, before driving the women home.

Justice Denied

In February, Till’s cousin, Patricia Sterling, filed a federal lawsuit seeking Donham’s arrest. The suit sought to compel the sheriff’s office in Leflore county to serve the 1955 arrest warrant, which was discovered last year, in a courthouse basement. However, a grand jury declined to indict.

Carolyn Bryant Donham’s death has triggered a widespread reaction online, with many expressing their disappointment that justice was never served for Emmett Till. Till’s tragic death, and the subsequent lack of justice, fueled the civil rights movement and remains a dark stain on American history.