Death – Obituary News : Carolyn Bryant Wiki: Family, Children, Death & Husband

She was married to Roy Bryant, who was also involved in Till's murder. They had children together.

Carolyn Donham Bryant: The Woman Involved in Emmett Till’s Slaying

Carolyn Donham Bryant, an American citizen and business owner from Indianola, Mississippi, was born in 1934. She gained notoriety for her involvement in the 1955 slaying of Emmett Till. Till, a 14-year-old African-American boy, was abducted, tortured, and killed by Carolyn’s ex-husband Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam, Roy’s half-brother.

The incident caused a national uproar and became a pivotal moment in the African-American Civil Rights Movement. Protests were held across the country, and Till’s murder remains a haunting reminder of the systemic racism that has plagued America for centuries.

Carolyn Donham Bryant’s Early Life and Education

Carolyn Donham Bryant was born in Indianola, Mississippi, in 1934. She dropped out of high school and did not attend college or university.

Carolyn Donham Bryant’s Family

Little is known about Carolyn Donham Bryant’s family. Her father and mother’s names are unknown, and she has no known siblings. She was married to Rob Bryant, but the date of their marriage is not known. They later divorced.

Carolyn Donham Bryant’s Controversial Legacy

Carolyn Donham Bryant’s legacy is marred by her involvement in Emmett Till’s slaying. She testified during the trial that Till had grabbed her hand and waist and made unwelcome advances towards her. However, in 2008, she admitted to author Timothy Tyson that this part of her testimony was false.

In 2017, a grand jury in Mississippi decided not to indict Donham for her role in Till’s murder. However, her legacy will forever be intertwined with the brutal death of a young boy who was killed simply because of the color of his skin.

Carolyn Donham Bryant’s Death

On July 27, 2021, Carolyn Donham Bryant passed away in Louisiana at the age of 88. Her death was confirmed by the Calcasieu Parish coroner’s office. Malik Shabazz, of Black Lawyers for Justice, released a statement saying that Donham’s legacy “will be one of dishonesty and injustice.” The passing of Carolyn Bryant is a reminder of the ongoing fight for racial justice and equality in America.