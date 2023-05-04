Death – Obituary News : Catholic Priest Fr Kevin Foote Passes Away in Christchurch

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Fr Kevin Foote Obituary, Catholic Diocese of Christchurch Priest Has Died

Despite the fact that Fr. Kevin Foote has passed away, we will continue to pray for the peace of his soul in the afterlife. Even though Fr. Kevin has passed away, we will continue to pray for him and the 47 years that he spent ministering in the diocese as a priest (today would have been the anniversary of his ordination), which is also the same number of years that he was ordained.

This day marked Fr. Kevin Foote’s ordination as a priest in the Catholic Church. On Friday morning, Father Kevin departed in a manner that was as composed and unruffled as was humanly conceivable. In addition to serving as a priest at Te Rangimarie Parish, he also served as a priest at a number of other parishes spread out over the diocese. These other parishes could be found in a variety of locations throughout the region. He had a tremendous passion for disseminating the good news, and as a direct consequence of this, he served as a preacher in a number of nations that were located on the opposite side of the world from one another.

Te Rangimarie Visitation

On Thursday, May 4, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., Kevin will be present at Te Rangimarie, and guests are more than welcome to pay their respects and pay a visit during that time. Additionally, there will be performances of karakia and waiata going place during this time period.

Rosary Recitation at St. Mary’s Pro-Cathedral

At the St. Mary’s Pro-Cathedral on Thursday, May 4, at 5:45 o’clock in the evening, there will be a rosary recitation in honor of Father Kevin.

Funeral Mass

A funeral Mass will be conducted in his honor in the St. Mary’s Pro-Cathedral on Friday, May 5, in the afternoon, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

We pray to God that he will grant Fr. Kevin Foote the kind of tranquility that cannot be explained. May his soul rest in peace.

