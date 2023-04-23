Death – Obituary News : Cathy Crecelius’ passing: Cause of Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Breaking News: The Passing of Cathy Crecelius

On April 23, 2023, the agility and vizsla community was struck by the sad news of Cathy Crecelius’ sudden passing. An online obituary announced the tragic news, leaving her family, friends, and fans in mourning. While the cause of death was not disclosed, her loss was deeply felt by those who knew her.

Condolences and Prayers Offered to the Bereaved

It is difficult to put into words the extent of grief that Cathy’s family and friends are feeling at this time. We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to them and offer our prayers to help them find comfort and strength during this trying time.

Tributes Pour In for the Late Agility Competitor

Cathy Crecelius was a former member of the Gateway Vizsla Club and an accomplished agility competitor. She was a true friend to many in the agility and vizsla community and was well respected in the various venues and events she participated in. Cathy was known for supporting the Vizsla Agility t-shirt fundraiser, even if she was unable to attend the National that year. Her first vizsla, Balto, is undoubtedly waiting for her at the Rainbow Bridge.

The loss of this talented and beloved member of the agility community has resonated with many. Tributes have poured in, expressing their deep sadness and fondness for Cathy. Her contributions to the sport and her camaraderie with fellow competitors were truly appreciated and will be sorely missed.

Honoring Cathy’s Memory

As we mourn Cathy’s passing, we honor her memory by cherishing the moments we had with her and celebrating her accomplishments. We also extend our condolences to her husband Steve and urge everyone to keep Cathy’s family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

In conclusion, the passing of Cathy Crecelius is a loss that will be felt by many in the agility community. Her love for the sport and her kindness and generosity towards those around her will always be remembered. We offer our deepest sympathies and offer our support to those who knew and loved her.