Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death and Funeral Arrangements

Sad News: Hawaii’s Kihei Native Barron Burton Dies of Heart Attack

On Friday, April 28, 2023, social media sources reported the passing of Barron Burton, a gifted singer, songwriter, and performer from Kihei, Hawaii. He died of a heart attack, leaving behind a legacy of music that touched the hearts of many.

Barron Burton was born and raised in Donora, Pennsylvania, where he attended Ringgold High School. He later went on to study at California University of Pennsylvania, where he became an essential member of the university team, performing at various events and winning the hearts of his peers.

After graduating, Barron moved to Hawaii, where he became deeply rooted in the local community of Kihei. He became a beloved figure in Maui’s music scene, performing at local bars and restaurants, where his concerts were always well-attended by fans who appreciated his unique voice and undeniable talent.

Barron Burton’s career in music was a remarkable one, and he made a name for himself in the competitive music industry. He was a gifted songwriter, and his performances were always full of energy, passion, and enthusiasm. He was truly one of a kind, and his dedication to his craft made him an inspiration to many.

Barron Burton’s passing has left a void in the music world, and many people have expressed their regret and feelings of loss for him on social media. His legacy, however, will continue to live on through his music, which will undoubtedly continue to touch the hearts of many.

The family of Barron Burton may reveal more information about the funeral services in the future. For now, we can all honor his memory by listening to his music and remembering the impact he had on the world of music.

Rest in peace, Barron Burton. You will be deeply missed.