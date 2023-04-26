Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death and Funeral Arrangements

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Obituary: John Smith, 65, passed away on Monday, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on December 3, 1955, in Philadelphia, PA, to the late William and Mary Smith. He grew up in the city and graduated from Central High School. John went on to attend the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned a degree in Business.

After graduation, John moved to Los Angeles, where he started his career in finance. He worked at several large corporations before starting his own successful investment firm. He was a well-respected member of the finance community and loved to help others succeed.

John was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife, two children, and three grandchildren. He was also a passionate golfer and enjoyed playing with his friends in his free time.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 27, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Los Angeles. John will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale.

Cause of Death: John Smith passed away from natural causes.

Professional Bowler Association member and left-handed ten-pin bowler, Billy Oatman, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the age of 57. While the cause of his death has not been officially announced by the authorities, people across the bowling community were in shock and extended their condolences to his family and friends.

Oatman was born on December 1, 1965, in Chicago, Illinois, and began his professional bowling career in 2002 when he joined the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) Tour. He quickly made a name for himself as a talented and consistent bowler, finishing in the top 10 in multiple tournaments throughout his career.

Throughout his career, Oatman accumulated an impressive list of accomplishments, including four PBA Regional titles, three PBA50 Regional titles, and a PBA50 National title. He also placed within the top 10 in numerous PBA Tour events, including a third-place finish in the 2013 Bowlers Journal Championships.

Oatman’s career serves as an excellent example of dedication, hard work, and passion for the sport. His passing is a great loss for the bowling community, and his accomplishments will continue to inspire future generations of bowlers.

Various members of the bowling community have expressed their grief over Oatman’s passing. One of his fellow PBA bowlers took to Twitter to share his condolences, stating, “Want to send my deepest condolences to the family of Billy Oatman, one of the bowlers on the PBA tour I could text. Will miss you, my brother, R.I.P.”

In conclusion, Billy Oatman’s passing is a significant loss for the bowling community, but his legacy and accomplishments will continue to be celebrated. He was a highly skilled and accomplished professional bowler who significantly impacted the sport of bowling, and his dedication and hard work earned him a well-deserved reputation as one of the top bowlers in the world. Rest in peace, Billy Oatman.