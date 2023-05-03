Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death and Funeral Details

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Title: Remembering Britt Adair: A Kansas City Music Legend

The Kansas City music and arts scene lost a shining star on Friday night with the passing of Britt Adair. She was a multi-talented musician, artist, and record store buyer who had a significant impact on the local music community. Adair was a beloved member of the punk band “The Bad Ideas” and worked tirelessly to promote and support up-and-coming artists. Let’s take a moment to reflect on her life and legacy.

Britt Adair was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri. She attended the Kansas City Art Institute, where she honed her artistic skills and graduated with a degree in visual storytelling. Adair used her talents as a camera operator and editor at Firstcut Marketing, where she worked for several years.

Adair was an accomplished guitarist and singer who performed with the punk band “The Bad Ideas.” She was a vital part of the Kansas City music scene and worked as a buyer at Josey Records Kansas City. Adair was passionate about promoting local music and spent countless hours helping up-and-coming musicians.

In 2017, Adair married Christian LaBeau, and the couple continued to support the local music community together. She was also featured in a Bridge article a few years back, which highlighted her achievements as a woman-owned record store proprietor.

Britt Adair passed away on Friday night after a battle with a thyroid condition. Her cause of death was not immediately confirmed by her family, but her passing has left her bandmates, friends, and family devastated. They send their condolences and tributes and ask for prayers for her eternal life.

Britt Adair’s contributions to the Kansas City music and arts scene will never be forgotten. She was a talented musician, a dedicated supporter of local artists, and a beloved member of the community. Her legacy will live on through the countless musicians she helped and the memories she created with her family and friends.

Britt Adair’s passing is a significant loss for the Kansas City music and arts scene. Her dedication to promoting local music and supporting up-and-coming artists was a testament to her passion and talent. We will always remember her as a multi-talented musician, an artist, and a friend. Rest in peace, Britt Adair.

