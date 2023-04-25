Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death Confirmed for 2-Year-Old Boy in Florida Alligator Attack

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Officials have verified the reason for the death of a two-year-old child in Florida who was found in the mouth of an alligator.

Police Confirm Florida Toddler Drowned, Father Charged with First-Degree Murder

On Monday, the St. Petersburg Police Department announced that the father of a Florida toddler, who was found dead in the jaws of an alligator last month, had drowned the child. 2-year-old Taylen Mosley’s cause of death was confirmed to be drowning by the Pinellas County Medical Examiner. The child’s father, Thomas Mosley, 21, is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his son and the boy’s mother, Pashun Jeffery, 20.

Mosley is accused of throwing or placing his son in Lake Maggiore, where he was later found in an alligator’s mouth. The child’s body was discovered on March 31, and the alligator was subsequently shot and killed by a detective. The medical examiner’s office has not released any additional information at this time.

Police Chief Anthony Holloway said that the toddler had been missing since March 30, when Jeffery was discovered dead in her apartment. She had suffered over 100 stab wounds, according to reports.

The public defender’s office for the 6th Judicial Circuit stated that while the cause of the child’s death was released to the media, their office had not yet received the full autopsy report for review. The investigation remains ongoing.

This tragic incident has shocked the community and raised concerns about the safety of children near bodies of water in Florida. Although alligator attacks are rare, they can happen anywhere in the state where there is water – including swimming pools, ponds, and lakes. Floridians are urged to take precautions, such as not swimming in unguarded bodies of water, keeping pets on a leash, and avoiding feeding alligators.

As for Mosley, he is facing serious charges and will have his day in court. The emotional toll on the victims’ families and on all those involved in this case is immeasurable. This serves as a reminder that domestic violence and child abuse can have deadly consequences, and it is up to all of us to protect the most vulnerable members of our society. May Taylen and Pashun rest in peace, and may justice be served.