Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death: Dave and Julian 210

Dave and Julian Death: Lance Stewart Shares Heartbreaking News

Lance Stewart, a popular YouTuber known for his vlogs, practical jokes, and webcomics, recently shared devastating news with his fans. On his YouTube channel, he announced the passing of his sister’s husband, Dave Robert Irwin, and their son, Julian.

How Did They Die?

In the emotional video, Lance shared that Dave and Julian passed away in separate incidents. Julian, who had been battling Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, was admitted to the hospital and sadly did not survive. A few days later, on April 18, 2023, Dave suffered a heart attack and passed away suddenly.

Despite struggling with the subject of mortality, Lance recorded the video to honor his brother-in-law and nephew. He expressed his sympathy for his sister and her family, saying, “I know Dave and my sister both love their kid with all of their heart.”

The Impact on Family and Friends

The deaths of Dave and Julian hit their loved ones and the community hard. Their loss is immeasurable, but those who knew and cared for them will always remember them with love.

Many online users have written heartfelt condolences to the family in response to the passing of Dave and Julian. A GoFundMe page has also been created to support Sabrina and her family during this difficult time.

Remembering Dave and Julian

Although Dave and Julian may be gone, they will never be forgotten. Their influence on their friends, family, and neighbors was reflected in the outpouring of support and donations that flowed in worldwide.

We send Sabrina, Lance, and the entire Irwin and Stewart families our deepest condolences during this challenging time.