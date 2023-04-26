Death – Obituary News : Cause of death determined for Great Falls baby

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Autopsy results have revealed the cause of death of an infant in Great Falls.

Tragedy Strikes Great Falls: Two-Month-Old Baby Killed

A horrific crime has taken place in Great Falls, Montana, resulting in the death of a two-month-old baby and serious injuries to a toddler. The Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner has identified the victim as Ezekiel Contreras, and an autopsy has revealed the cause of death to be multiple blunt force injuries, with the manner of death determined to be a homicide.

Suspect Arrested and Charged

Whisper Rayne Hawkbear, 20, has been charged with the murder of Ezekiel and assault on her toddler daughter. According to court documents, Hawkbear called the police in a panic in the early hours of Friday, April 21, but canceled the call. When officers arrived later, they found the baby with blood on his face and Hawkbear saying, “I just beat him up for like five seconds, he’s dead, isn’t he?” Her two-year-old daughter was found crying with blood on her face and a nearly-cut-off nose, as well as other injuries.

Injuries and Drug Paraphernalia Discovered

Upon investigation, officers found blood on the carpet and bed, a broken mirror, and drug paraphernalia in the apartment. The infant was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, and Hawkbear has been formally charged with deliberate homicide and assault on a minor.

Background Concerns

It has been discovered that the father of the children, who lives out of state, had requested a welfare check on April 19, citing drug use by Hawkbear and concerns about her ability to care for the children. It is unclear at this time whether the check was conducted. The tragedy has deeply saddened the community, and Toby’s House Crisis Nursery in Great Falls has issued a statement.

Toby’s House Crisis Nursery

The crisis nursery was created as a commemoration of October “Toby” Perez, who lost her life at the age of two at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend in 2011. The center provides short-term care for children brought there by a parent or legal guardian. If you would like to learn more about Toby’s House, volunteer, or donate, please visit their website, call 406-770-3191, or email admin@tobyshousemt.org.