Death – Obituary News : Cause of death determined for Vallow children

The cause of death of the Vallow children has been determined by autopsies.

Ada County Chief Forensic Pathologist Garth Warren performed autopsies on 7-year-old JJ Vallow and his 16-year-old sister, Tylee Ryan, after their bodies were discovered buried in shallow graves in Chad Daybell’s backyard. Warren found that Ryan’s body was burned, charred, and dismembered, making it difficult to determine her cause of death. He ruled her death as “homicide by unspecified means” due to the presence of sharp traumas to her pelvic and pubic regions. Ryan’s DNA was also found on a pick axe in Daybell’s shed. JJ Vallow had red bruises on his arms and around areas bound with duct tape, indicating that he had fought back. He also had scratches on his neck, possibly from attempting to remove the plastic bag and duct tape covering his mouth and head. Warren determined JJ Vallow’s cause of death to be asphyxiation by a plastic bag and duct tape. The couple is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of the two children and Chad Daybell’s former wife, Tammy Daybell. The grandparents of JJ Vallow attended the trial and stated that there were things that they could not unsee or unhear.