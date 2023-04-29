Death – Obituary News : Cause of death: Esophageal cancer

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What caused his death? He passed away from esophageal cancer.

Who was Alberto Amodei and how did he die?

Alberto Amodei, the former administrative director of Rai 2, passed away in 2014 due to oesophageal cancer. He was married to journalist and TV presenter, Rosanna Lambertucci since 1965. The couple separated after 23 years of marriage but remained on good terms until his death.

Love and Separation

Lambertucci and Amodei’s marriage was a classic love at first sight story. However, they decided to separate after the passion between them dwindled and work commitments took over. Although their separation was not traumatic, they both knew that they would always be there for each other.

Amodei’s Illness

In September 2012, Amodei suffered a cerebral hemorrhage while he was at home. Lambertucci found him lying on the bed, and he was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery. It was during this time that they rekindled their love, and Lambertucci stayed by his side until he passed away in 2014.

A Man of Dignity

Throughout his illness, Amodei fought like a lion with great dignity and modesty. He never made his loved ones weigh the burden of his disease. For Lambertucci, those two years were a “gift” because she not only discovered a man she did not know but also experienced a feeling of infinite tenderness.

An Example of Dignity

Amodei’s sunset left an indelible example of dignity for all who knew him. Lambertucci announced his death on social media, stating that he had left them a legacy of dignity that they will never forget.

Today, Lambertucci and her daughter, Angelica Amodei, will be guests on the show “Very True” hosted by Silvia Toffanin on Canale 5. They will reminisce about their beloved Alberto Amodei, sharing memories of both his professional and personal life.

Alberto Amodei may have passed away, but his legacy of dignity and love will always be remembered.