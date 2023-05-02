Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death for Deadliest Catch’s Sig’s Mother?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Discovery’s ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Sig Hansen Mourns the Loss of His Mother

Reality star Sig Hansen, known for his role in Discovery’s ‘Deadliest Catch,’ has faced many challenges on and off the sea. In 2016, he suffered a heart attack, and in the latest season, he mourns the loss of his mother, Snefryd Hansen. On the May 2, 2023 episode, Sig buries his beloved mother, who was the last of his family’s pioneering generation.

Snefryd Hansen passed away on October 20, 2022, at the age of 83. Although the exact cause of her death is unknown, Sig received the news while at sea from his wife June, who informed him that his mother was in hospice and had been put on morphine. Sig turned his Northwestern vessel around to head back to shore to see his mother.

Snefryd was born in Norway in 1939 and moved to the United States when she was 25. She married Sverre Hansen and had three children, Sig, Norman, and Edgar. Her husband passed away in 2001. Her love for her family and friends was evident in her open-door policy, where anyone was welcome to chat over coffee or in her garden.

Sig and his family have been through a lot in recent years, including his heart attack, June’s cancer diagnosis, and now, the loss of his mother. Fans of the show have expressed their condolences to the Hansen family on social media.

Deadliest Catch Season 19 premiered in April of 2023, and new episodes air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Discovery and the Discovery Plus app. While the Alaskan Department of Fish and Game has closed fisheries, it remains to be seen if a Season 20 is in the works.

