Death – Obituary News : Cause of death for Detroit neurosurgeon Devon Hoover revealed

The medical examiner has revealed the cause of death of Detroit neurosurgeon, Devon Hoover.

Beloved neurosurgeon Dr Devon Hoover found shot in his mansion

Detroit, Michigan – On Sunday, April 23, the respected neurosurgeon, Dr Devon Hoover, was found dead in his mansion in the Historic Boston Edison District. Police officers who arrived at his home for a wellness check discovered the 53-year-old had been shot multiple times in the head. The investigation is ongoing, and police believe his death was the result of a violent domestic incident.

A community mourns the loss of a beloved doctor

Hoover was a renowned neurosurgeon who worked at Ascension Healthcare, based out of St John Hospital. His patients and community held him in high esteem, and his murder has resulted in an outpouring of grief. According to former patient Megan Beeme, “this man did nothing besides amazing things for people.”

Hoover's impact on his community

Hoover had a deep love for his profession and his neighborhood. He moved into the Boston Edison District and restored an Albert Khan-designed home, originally constructed in 1915 for the founder of B Siegel. The doctor allowed his neighbors to host parties and functions in the historic property, which was located in one of the most upscale neighborhoods in the city – having been home to numerous Michigan celebrities including boxing legend Joe Louis and baseball icon Willie Horton.

Police investigation and hospital statement

The Detroit Police Department has not appealed to the public for assistance, which could suggest they have sufficient information. Police sources have revealed that there was no forced entry into Hoover’s home, and they believe he knew his attacker. The hospital where Hoover worked, St John Hospital, released a statement calling him “a dedicated and well-respected member of the Ascension Michigan family” who “will be greatly missed by our community.”

A life dedicated to medicine

Before joining Ascension, Hoover worked as a resident doctor in Henry Ford’s neurosurgery program from 1997-2002. According to US News and World Report, he graduated from the Indiana University School of Medicine and had practiced neurosurgery for more than two decades.

Conclusion

The investigation into Dr Devon Hoover’s murder is ongoing, and the community continues to mourn his loss. His impact on his neighborhood and his profession will not be forgotten.