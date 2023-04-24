Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death for Disney Exec Dave Hollis Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The former Disney executive, Dave Hollis, passed away last month, and the cause of his death has been revealed. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has stated that the 57-year-old died of an accidental drug overdose. The toxicology report showed the presence of a combination of drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl, in his system. Hollis had been with the Disney company for 17 years before leaving in 2019 to become the CEO of the motivational speaking company, The Hollis Company. His passing has been met with condolences from colleagues and friends in the entertainment industry.

Autopsy results have revealed that Dave Hollis, a former Disney executive, died due to a combination of cocaine, fentanyl, and alcohol, as well as underlying heart issues. The autopsy conducted by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Hollis suffered from heart issues and had a moderate to severe buildup of plaque on his artery walls, known as atherosclerosis. The former executive was also struggling with depression and had high blood pressure at the time of his death.

Hollis, a motivational author and father of four, reportedly had a history of drug and alcohol abuse. He was found unresponsive at his Hays County home and was pronounced dead shortly after. His death has been ruled accidental.

Hollis’s ex-wife, Rachel Hollis, an author and influencer who is best known for her self-help book “Girl, Wash Your Face,” expressed her devastation over his passing in a statement shared on social media. Rachel is now raising their four children, sons Jackson, Sawyer, and Ford, and daughter Noah.

In May 2022, Hollis boasted on social media that he had gone four months without alcohol. “I use an app that counts the number of days since I last had a drink…I plan to have it counting forever, but am only focused on today,” he wrote in his post.

The news of Hollis’s passing has shocked and saddened many. Fans and friends have been leaving condolences and messages of support for his family on social media.

