Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death for Disney Executive Dave Hollis Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The cause of death for prominent Disney executive Dave Hollis has been identified.

Dave Hollis’ Cause of Death: Autopsy Report Revealed

The sudden death of Dave Hollis, the former Disney executive and ex-husband of podcast host Rachel Hollis, has been attributed to a combination of drugs and heart disease, according to an autopsy report from the Travis County Health Examiner’s Office in Austin, Texas. NBC News acquired the report, which stated that the individual passed away due to the “toxic impacts of cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl.”

The report further revealed that officials found Dave unconscious and pronounced him dead at the scene. The medical examiner identified high blood pressure and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, caused by plaque build-up in the arteries, as contributing factors to his demise.

Dave had a medical history that included a “dilated and enlarged heart,” high blood pressure, depression, and substance abuse. The report noted that “Mr. Hollis’ underlying natural heart condition would have made it more likely to experience an irregular heartbeat, especially in the presence of stimulants like cocaine.”

Dave’s family confirmed his death to the Los Angeles Times, saying he died suddenly at his home in Texas after being hospitalized for heart issues. He was just 47 years old at the time of his passing.

Rachel, the author of Girl, Wash Your Face, shared her heartbreak on Instagram, writing that she lacked words to express her grief but asking for prayers for her children. Rachel and Dave had four kids, and the couple announced their divorce in June 2020 after 16 years of marriage.

Rachel also addressed Dave’s passing on her podcast, where she shared about how she and her children were coping with the loss of their father.

The tragic news of Dave’s passing has shocked and saddened fans, colleagues, and loved ones, highlighting the dangers of substance abuse and the importance of monitoring heart health. May his soul rest in peace.