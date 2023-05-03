Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death for Dustin Rich: Find Out Here!

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dustin Rich: A Life of Passion and Purpose

Dustin Rich, a beloved member of the community, passed away on June 5, 2021, at the age of 34. Dustin was born on December 12, 1986, in Sacramento, California, to his parents, John and Mary Rich. He grew up in Fair Oaks, California, where he attended local schools, including Bella Vista High School, before going on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from California State University, Sacramento.

A Passionate Entrepreneur

Dustin was a passionate entrepreneur who co-founded the successful startup, Rich Innovations, with his brother, Tyler Rich. The company developed a line of innovative kitchen and household products, including the popular “Rich Boards” cutting board line. Dustin was also an active member of the local business community, serving on the board of the Sacramento Metro Chamber of Commerce.

A Dedicated Family Man

Dustin was a dedicated family man who cherished his wife, Samantha, and their two children, Emma and Owen. He was deeply involved in his children’s lives, volunteering at their schools and coaching their sports teams. Dustin’s love for his family was evident in everything he did, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A Charitable Heart

Dustin had a heart for giving back to the community and was actively involved in several local charities. He was a board member of the Sacramento Children’s Home, a nonprofit organization that provides services to children and families in crisis. He also volunteered his time and resources to support the Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

A Legacy of Kindness

Dustin’s legacy will live on through his kindness, generosity, and passion for life. He was a beloved friend, husband, father, and community member who touched the lives of countless people. His dedication to his family, his business, and his community was an inspiration to all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life

A celebration of Dustin’s life will be held on June 19, 2021, at the Fair Oaks Community Clubhouse. Family and friends are invited to attend and share their memories of Dustin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Sacramento Children’s Home in memory of Dustin.

Final Thoughts

Dustin Rich was a remarkable individual who lived his life with passion and purpose. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the entire community. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew him.

