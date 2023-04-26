Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The coroner has disclosed the reason behind JJ Vallow’s death, without referring to any news outlet name.

JJ Vallow’s Official Cause of Death Revealed in Court Testimony

In a shocking revelation, Ada County Coroner Dr. Garth Warren testified on Wednesday that JJ Vallow, one of two children allegedly killed by their mother Lori Vallow, died from asphyxia caused by a plastic bag being placed over his head and duct tape being put over his mouth. JJ was just seven years old at the time of his death. Lori Vallow is currently standing trial for the murders of both JJ and her almost 17-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan, as well as in connection to the death of her husband Chad Daybell’s previous wife.

The disappearance and subsequent discovery of JJ and Tylee Ryan’s bodies in Daybell’s backyard in September 2019 has been a case that has captured national attention. According to court documents, after JJ disappeared, Vallow and Daybell fled from their home in Rexburg, Idaho and were subsequently found living in Hawaii. The case took a further dark turn when it was revealed that Vallow and Daybell were members of a religious group that believes in near-death experiences and premonitions of the apocalypse.

In addition to the charge of murder, Vallow is facing multiple other charges including conspiracy to commit murder, grand theft and evidence destruction. Daybell has also been charged with multiple felonies related to the case.

The story is still developing and NewsNation will continue to update readers with the latest developments as they become available.

Possible HTML headings:

JJ Vallow’s Official Cause of Death Revealed in Court Testimony

Lori Vallow Accused of Killing Her Two Children

Details Emerge About JJ and Tylee Ryan’s Mysterious Disappearance and Death

Religious Group’s Beliefs Connected to Case

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell Facing Multiple Charges

Stay Up-to-Date with NewsNation’s Coverage of This Developing Story