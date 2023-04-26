Death – Obituary News : Cause of death for Liszewski to be determined in Thursday autopsy

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday to determine the cause of Liszewski’s death.

Body of Missing Scotia Man, Ryan Liszewski, Recovered from Mohawk River

On Wednesday morning, State Police divers recovered a body believed to be that of missing person Ryan Liszewski from the Mohawk River near Alplaus. The 53-year-old Scotia resident had been missing since earlier in April 2023 and his body was found in the area where he was last seen.

Missing Person Report

According to the Schenectady Police Department, Ryan Liszewski was reported missing on April 8th, and a search was conducted by several law enforcement agencies. The county’s Street Crimes Task Force also chased down leads in the search for the missing man.

Autopsy and Investigation

After the recovery of the body, an autopsy was scheduled for the following day. Although the cause of death is not yet known, the Schenectady Police have stated that Ryan Liszewski’s death is not considered suspicious.

Coverage by Journalist Paul Nelson

Paul Nelson, a journalist who covers cops and courts in Schenectady County as well as the suburban towns of Niskayuna and Rotterdam, reported on the tragic discovery.