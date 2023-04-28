Death – Obituary News : Cause of death for Rachel Hollis’ ex-husband Dave revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of death of Rachel Hollis’ former husband, Dave Hollis?

Former Disney Executive Dave Hollis Died from Accidental Overdose, Autopsy Report Reveals

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office has released an autopsy report that confirms former Disney Distribution Chief Dave Hollis died from an accidental overdose earlier this year. The report revealed that the 47-year-old had consumed fatal amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, and alcohol when he died at his home in Austin, Texas. Hollis was the ex-husband of self-help author Rachel Hollis.

Hollis’ History of Substance Abuse and Health Issues According to NBC News, Hollis had a history of drug and alcohol abuse, depression, high blood pressure, hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which were confirmed in the autopsy. Hypertensive cardiovascular disease refers to a group of heart conditions caused by high blood pressure, which puts excessive strain on the heart and blood vessels. Over time, this can lead to damage to the heart muscle and blood vessels, and increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, and other cardiovascular problems. Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, on the other hand, is a condition caused by the build-up of plaque (a fatty substance) inside the arteries. As the plaque accumulates, it can narrow and harden the arteries, making it harder for blood to flow through them. This can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, and other cardiovascular problems. Hypertension can contribute to the development of atherosclerosis by causing damage to the artery walls, making them more susceptible to plaque buildup.

Hollis’ Legacy in the Entertainment Industry Hollis is credited with the successful re-launch of major franchises like Star Wars and Avengers during his time at Disney. He was also the author of the best-selling book, “Get Out of Your Own Way: A Skeptic’s Guide to Growth and Fulfillment,” and the co-host of the popular podcast “Rise Together” with his ex-wife, Rachel Hollis.

The Dangers of Substance Abuse and the Importance of Seeking Help The tragic passing of Dave Hollis serves as a reminder of the dangers of substance abuse and the importance of seeking help. Substance abuse can lead to devastating consequences not only for the individual but also for their loved ones. It is essential to recognize the signs of addiction and seek professional help to overcome it. If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, reach out to a healthcare professional or a support group for help.

Conclusion The untimely death of Dave Hollis is a tragedy that highlights the importance of taking care of our mental and physical health. It is essential to recognize the warning signs of substance abuse and seek help before it is too late. Our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.