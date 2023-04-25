Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death for Whitney Houston’s Daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What is the cause of death of Bobbi Kristina Brown, daughter of Whitney Houston?

After her mother, Whitney Houston, passed away in 2012, there were many questions surrounding the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Houston’s daughter and only child with ex-husband Bobby Brown. Like her parents, Brown was also a singer, having been featured on Houston’s song “My Love Is Your Love” and appearing on her father’s reality TV show “Being Bobby Brown.” However, in January 2015, Brown was found face-down in a bathtub in her home and was placed in a medically induced coma after her brain function was determined to have significantly diminished due to swelling. She remained in a coma for several months before being moved to hospice care, where she passed away on July 26, 2015. Brown’s cause of death was a combination of drug intoxication and drowning, with the exact manner of her death undetermined by the medical examiner’s office. Brown inherited her mother’s entire estate after her death, with a portion being held in trust until she turned 21 years old, and was set to receive another portion when she turned 25 and eventually the rest when she turned 30, but passed away before reaching those ages.