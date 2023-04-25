Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Obituary:

We are saddened to announce the passing of Catherine Jones, a beloved member of our community. She passed away peacefully early this morning surrounded by her family. Catherine was known for her kind heart, infectious smile, and generous spirit. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Cause of Death:

Catherine Jones passed away after a long and difficult battle with an illness. She faced her challenges with grace and dignity, never letting her illness define her. Despite her struggles, she continued to inspire others with her strength and determination.

Funeral:

The funeral for Catherine Jones will be held at St. Mary’s Church on Wednesday at 11 am. Friends and family are welcome to attend and pay their respects. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the local hospice in honor of Catherine’s memory.

Tragic Death of Ben Sir, Former Employee of BalconyTV and Musician with Worst Days Down

On April 24, 2023, the music world was shaken by the unexpected passing of Ben Sir, a beloved friend and bandmate of the popular group Worst Days Down. Fans around the world, along with his family members and friends, grieved the loss of this talented musician and sought answers about the cause of his untimely death.

Although the cause of Ben’s passing has not been made public, his family and the police have been tight-lipped about the circumstances surrounding his demise. More information about the obituary may be released at a later time.

As a former employee of BalconyTV and a musician with Worst Days Down, Ben Sir was well-known in the Edmonton area, where he also worked at the alternative nightclub Buckingham. He had attended several universities and was always motivated to succeed in a music industry that often did not offer much in return. In his final year in Vancouver, he focused on writing a script, “breaking up with his phone,” and creating his ideal album at Rain City.

Worst Days Down is a talented trio of musicians who have honed their live performance skills by touring extensively across the Western Canadian landscape, including across Europe to promote their sophomore album, Elsewhere. Comprised of members who have played in various other bands, including The Old Sins, Audio Rocketry, Fire Next Time, and many others, this group continues to captivate audiences with their unique sound and style.

Many friends and colleagues of Ben Sir have paid tribute to his memory, including Amelia Warner, who wrote the following:

“So heartbroken by the news that our dear friend Ben Sir passed away. When I think about Ben, I feel his warmth. He welcomed all and was always your biggest supporter. He was one of the people that made me feel worthy to step on stage. I loved his adventurous spirit and always admired his capacity to help people. He was a beautiful soul, and I will miss him. I know many will, as he touched so many lives. Rest easy, my friend. I’ll always feel Ben riding shotgun, keeping watch. Sending love to his family, friends, and community.”

Ben Sir was truly one of a kind, and his absence in the music world will be sorely missed. May his memory live on through the countless lives he touched and the music he created.