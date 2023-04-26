Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death in West Reading Candy Factory Blast Identified

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The reason for the deaths of those who were victims of the candy factory explosion in West Reading has been disclosed.

Cause of Death in West Reading Candy Factory Explosion: Blast Injuries and Thermal Burns

On June 9, 2021, a fatal explosion occurred at the Y&S Candies plant in West Reading, Pennsylvania. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the mixing room of the facility, which produced a variety of sweets, including licorice, gummies, and chocolate. The explosion destroyed the room, damaged other parts of the building, and triggered a fire that took hours to suppress. The emergency responders from multiple agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Response Team, assisted in the rescue and recovery efforts.

Initially, the authorities did not release the names or ages of the victims, pending notification of their families, nor did they disclose the causes of their deaths. However, on June 10, the Berks County Coroner’s Office released a statement that provided some details about the autopsies of the seven deceased workers:

Blast Injuries and Thermal Burns as Fatal Factors

“As a result of the autopsies performed on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, the cause of death of the seven victims of the Y&S Candies explosion has been determined to be either blunt force trauma or thermal injuries,” the statement said. “Six of the seven victims had a cause of death listed as multiple blunt force injuries of the head, neck, and trunk due to the explosion. One victim had a cause of death listed as thermal injuries.”

The statement also noted that the manner of death for all seven workers was classified as accidental.

Shock, Grief, and Investigations

The news of the cause of death brought shock and grief to the families, friends, and colleagues of the victims, as well as to the wider community. Flags were lowered to half-staff, and memorials were held for the workers. The Pennsylvania governor, Tom Wolf, expressed his condolences and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in the victims’ honor. The company issued a statement that said it was devastated by the tragedy and working with the authorities to determine the cause of the explosion.

The investigation into the cause of the explosion is ongoing and involves multiple agencies, including the ATF and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The explosion was so powerful that it caused damage to nearby homes and businesses and prompted an evacuation of the area. The cleanup and demolition of the damaged buildings may take months, and the impact on the local economy and the candy industry remains uncertain.

The Y&S Candies plant, founded in 1949, was a family-owned business that had been a fixture in West Reading for decades. Its products were sold under various brands, such as Twizzlers, Sour Punch, and Mike and Ike. The plant employed about 125 people, many of whom were long-term employees who had worked there for years or even decades. The tragedy has left a scar on the town and the memories of those who lost their lives.