Death – Obituary News : Cause of death of ‘A Skylit Drive’ vocalist Jordan Blake explained

Jordan Blake, ‘A Skylit Drive’ vocalist, passed away at the age of 36 on May 02, 2023, leaving the music industry and fans in mourning. The band made the announcement on social media, but the cause of his death remains unknown as the family has requested privacy during this difficult time. Jordan was a trailblazer in the emo/post-hardcore music scene and one of the early pioneers of high-pitched clean vocals mixed with screaming that became prominent in the genre.

Jordan grew up with a brother and sister in Lodi, California, and became a member of A Skylit Drive in 2007. He appeared on the programme She Watched the Sky, and his appearance in the album’s song “Drown The City” music video was memorable. Between 2005 and 2007, Blake served as the band’s lead vocalist. In recent years, to commemorate the 15th anniversary of their debut EP She Watched the Sky, the band’s original lineup from 2006 reunited, and Jordan re-joined the group.

Jordan departed the band during a tour in November 2007 due to health-related issues, and Jonny Craig served as the band’s temporary replacement before Craig Mabbitt took over. Jordan went on to form Speak of the Devil in 2013, and the band’s original lineup from 2006 announced their reunion in 2022, securing performances at Swanfest 2022 and So What?! festivals.

The cause of Jordan Blake’s death has not yet been revealed, but tributes have flooded social media from fans, musicians, and industry professionals. Jonny Craig from Dance Gavin Dance shared his condolences on his Instagram story, while others shared their memories of Jordan and his music. Jordan Blake’s legacy will live on through his music, which touched the hearts of many.

