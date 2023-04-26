Death – Obituary News : Cause of death of author and former Disney exec Dave Hollis revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Autopsy results have revealed the cause of death for Dave Hollis, a former executive at Disney and author.

Former Disney Executive Dave Hollis’ Cause of Death Ruled an Accident

The cause of death for former Disney executive and author, Dave Hollis, has been ruled an accident, according to a report from the Travis County, Texas, Medical Examiner’s Office. The report cites the “toxic effects of cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl” as the cause of death. Additionally, Hollis suffered from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which can result in heart attack or stroke, contributing to his death. The autopsy report notes that Hollis had a history of hypertension, depression, illicit drug use, and alcohol abuse.

Hollis, who was 47 years old, died in February at his home in Dripping Springs, Texas. An autopsy was conducted due to his “youthful” age and lack of a long medical history.

The report details that high levels of ethanol and fentanyl can cause death as they suppress the body’s heart rate and breathing. Cocaine can also cause unexpected death for a number of reasons. Fentanyl has been at the center of congressional debate as the leading cause of death in Americans aged 18 to 45.

During his career at Disney, Hollis oversaw the release of blockbuster films such as “Black Panther” and the Star Wars franchise. He later stepped away from his role to help with his former wife’s media empire and authored three books. His wife, Rachel Hollis, with whom he shares four children, posted on Instagram in February that the family was “devastated” by his death.

In 2021, over 70,000 people died of a fentanyl overdose, which is more than double the amount in 2019 and a significant percentage of the nearly 107,000 drug overdose deaths in 2021. Fentanyl’s potency has made it one of the most dangerous opioids, leading to increased efforts to crack down on its distribution.

Overall, Hollis’ death serves as a tragic reminder of the dangers of substance abuse and the impact it can have on individuals and their loved ones.