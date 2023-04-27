Death – Obituary News : Cause of death of Christina Ashten Gourkani revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The family of Christina Ashten Gourkani has shared the reason behind her passing.

OFs Model Christina Ashten Gourkani’s Death Investigated

A shocking revelation has emerged regarding the death of Christina Ashten Gourkani, a 34-year-old OFs model who was well-known for her resemblance to TV personality Kim Kardashian. With a massive social media following of over 625,000 on Instagram, Gourkani passed away after complications during a plastic surgery procedure at a California hospital.

Family Launches Investigation Gourkani’s family is reportedly investigating her sudden passing and seeking answers for why the operation resulted in a cardiac arrest despite awareness of the risks involved. Cardiac arrest occurs when the heart suddenly stops pumping blood around the body due to an error in the organ’s electrical signals. This leads to the brain’s oxygen starvation and loss of consciousness and inability to breathe.

GoFundMe Launched for Funeral Expenses Gourkani’s family has started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for her funeral expenses scheduled to take place next week. With a goal of $40,000, the fundraiser has raised $4,281 as of Thursday morning.

Gourkani Remembered by Fans Many of Gourkani’s followers have paid tribute to her on social media, saying they will miss her and sending their condolences.

Gourkani Remembered as a Caring and Loving Free Spirit Gourkani is remembered as “a caring and loving free spirit” who always took the time “to bring a smile to anyone’s face she crossed paths with.”

Ashten’s family has shared the influencer’s heartbreaking cause of death and expressed their shock and anguish. They received a phone call at half past four in the morning of April 20, in which a family member screams, “Ashten is dying… Ashten is dying,” which, they say, will haunt them for the rest of their lives.

