Death – Obituary News : Cause of death of Christina Ashten Gourkani revealed

The family of Christina Ashten Gourkani has shared the reason behind her passing.
OFs Model Christina Ashten Gourkani’s Death Investigated
Family Launches Investigation
Gourkani’s family is reportedly investigating her sudden passing and seeking answers for why the operation resulted in a cardiac arrest despite awareness of the risks involved. Cardiac arrest occurs when the heart suddenly stops pumping blood around the body due to an error in the organ’s electrical signals. This leads to the brain’s oxygen starvation and loss of consciousness and inability to breathe.
GoFundMe Launched for Funeral Expenses
Gourkani’s family has started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for her funeral expenses scheduled to take place next week. With a goal of $40,000, the fundraiser has raised $4,281 as of Thursday morning.
Gourkani Remembered by Fans
Many of Gourkani’s followers have paid tribute to her on social media, saying they will miss her and sending their condolences.
Gourkani Remembered as a Caring and Loving Free Spirit
Gourkani is remembered as “a caring and loving free spirit” who always took the time “to bring a smile to anyone’s face she crossed paths with.”
