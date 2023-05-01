Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Who was Craig Chamberlin, the deputy and what caused his death, explained without reference to Fox?

Former Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy and sheriff candidate Craig Chamberlin passed away unexpectedly on April 30, 2023, at the age of 52. The news was announced on his family’s GoFundMe page, which was set up to raise money for funeral costs. Chamberlin’s cause of death has not been disclosed, and arrangements for his funeral will be made public by the family.

Chamberlin was born and raised in Spokane Valley and graduated from University High School in 1988. He received a football scholarship to the University of Puget Sound, where he earned a BA in Economics. He began his law enforcement career with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office before transferring to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, where he spent 23 years and participated in numerous TV interviews. In 2022, Chamberlin announced his intention to run for sheriff but withdrew due to criticism. Following an investigation into Chamberlin’s behavior, former sheriff Ozzie Knezovich fired him. Chamberlin claimed his firing was politically motivated.

After serving as a deputy for 25 years, Chamberlin pursued a different career path and was employed by SERVPRO of Spokane County, a company that specializes in repairing damage caused by fire, water, and mold. Chamberlin was known and loved by many in the community and was described as a kind and generous man who always had a smile on his face.

Tributes poured in for Chamberlin on social media, with many expressing their condolences and sharing stories of his kindness and dedication to his work. His family is hoping to raise enough money through their GoFundMe page to give him a proper burial and honor his life.

Losing a loved one is always difficult, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Chamberlin’s family, friends, and colleagues during this time. May he rest in peace.