Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death of Former Disney Executive Dave Hollis Revealed

The cause of death of ex-Disney Executive Dave Hollis has been disclosed.

Former Disney Executive Dave Hollis Passes Away from Toxic Effects of Cocaine, Ethanol, and Fentanyl

The tragic news of Dave Hollis’ passing sent shockwaves throughout Hollywood and the podcast community earlier this year. The former Disney executive and ex-husband of famous podcaster Rachel Hollis passed away unexpectedly at the age of 47. His cause of death was a mystery until now.

According to an autopsy report from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office in Austin, Texas, obtained by NBC News, Dave Hollis died from “toxic effects of cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl.” The medical examiner’s office ruled his death an accident, stating that authorities found him unresponsive and declared him dead on the scene. Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure were other factors that contributed to his death.

Dave Hollis had a history of drug and alcohol abuse, depression, and high blood pressure. His autopsy report revealed that he had a dilated and enlarged heart, which predisposed him to abnormal rhythms, especially when combined with a stimulant drug like cocaine.

The news of Dave’s death shocked his family, friends, and the entire podcast community. His wife, Rachel Hollis, took to her Instagram page to address the devastating loss. She asked her followers to keep her children in their prayers as they navigate through this tough time.

Rachel and Dave announced their separation in June 2020. The couple had been married for 16 years and shared four children. Dave joined Rachel’s content company as CEO in 2018, after working at Walt Disney Studios for 17 years.

On her podcast, Rachel shared how she and her children are coping with the loss of their father. She emphasized the importance of allowing oneself to feel all the emotions that come with grief and loss, stating that they are a strong and tight-knit family who will get through this difficult time together.

The passing of Dave Hollis is yet another example of the devastating consequences of drug abuse. It serves as a reminder of the importance of seeking help and support for addiction and mental health issues. Let us keep Dave’s family in our thoughts and prayers during this tough time.

